Swiss Guard investigating report of anti-Semitic incident

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Swiss Guard has opened an internal investigation into reports that a member made an anti-Semitic remark directed at women attending a papal audience.

The incident reportedly involved members of a Jewish organization attending the papal audience; they reported hearing derogatory comments from a member of the Swiss Guard. Vatican officials confirmed that an inquiry was underway involving “elements interpreted as having anti-Semitic connotations.”

