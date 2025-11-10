Catholic World News

Dicastery leaders meet with Pontiff

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on November 10 with the top officials of the Roman Curia.

The Vatican did not disclose the topic(s) discussed at the meeting.

Apart from Archbishop Filippo Iannone, who was named by Pope Leo to be prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops—the office that the Pontiff himself had led—all the other prefects of the Roman Curia are holdovers from the reign of Pope Francis. Shortly after his election, Pope Leo confirmed them in their positions donec aliter provideatur—that is, unless or until he makes other arrangements.

