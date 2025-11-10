Catholic World News

Bangladesh: police arrest suspect after bombing of cathedral

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Homemade bombs were detonated on November 7 at the Catholic cathedral in Dhaka and another nearby Catholic church in the capital city of Bangladesh.

The bombs exploded during the night, and although both churches suffered significant damage, no one was injured.

Police arrested a suspect, a member of a banned political party.

