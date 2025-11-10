Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper columnist critiques African democracy

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his weekly column for the Vatican newspaper, Father Giulio Albanese, who writes on African affairs, critiqued African democracy.

In “La grammatica del potere” [The grammar of power], Father Albanese analyzed recent elections in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Tanzania and discussed “electoral authoritarianism,” in which “established leaders are regularly reconfirmed with overwhelming percentages, while a divided or marginalized opposition struggles to present itself as a real alternative.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

