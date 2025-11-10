Catholic World News

Cameroon’s leading prelate assesses election protests, ongoing violence

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, the president of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, discussed post-election protests in the central African nation, as well as the Anglophone crisis, an ongoing armed conflict.

“My call to all Cameroonians is that they should hold their peace, hold their anger, and manifest [their views] in different ways, in legal ways,” the prelate said of the election. Referring to the Anglophone crisis, he said that “a lot of calm has returned—but that doesn’t mean the crisis is over.”

