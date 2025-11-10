Catholic World News

‘If you want to cultivate peace, care for creation,’: papal message to UN climate change conference

November 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, delivered a message from Pope Leo XIV to participants in COP30, the 30th annual UN climate change conference.

“If you want to cultivate peace, care for creation,” Cardinal Parolin said. “While on the one hand, in these difficult times, the attention and concern of the international community seems to be mostly focused on conflicts among nations, on the other hand, there is also an ever growing awareness that peace is also threatened by a lack of due respect for creation, by the plundering of natural resources and by a progressive decline in the quality of life because of climate change.”

“May all the participants in this COP30 commit themselves to protecting and caring for the creation entrusted to us by God in order to build a peaceful world,” Cardinal Parolin concluded. “I assure you of the prayers of the Holy Father as you make important decisions at this COP30 for the common good and for the future of humankind.”

Separately, Cardinal Parolin said in an interview that the world is running out of time to address the climate-change crisis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!