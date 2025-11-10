Catholic World News

Dig deep foundations to reach the rock of Christ, Pope preaches at Lateran Basilica

November 10, 2025

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at the Basilica of Saint John Lateran yesterday as the Church throughout the world celebrated the feast of the anniversary of its dedication.

Much as builders dug deep foundations for Rome’s cathedral, “we too must first dig deep within ourselves and around ourselves before we can build impressive structures,” Pope Leo preached. “We must remove any unstable material that would prevent us from reaching the solid rock of Christ.”

“Let us dig deep, unhindered by worldly criteria, which too often demand immediate results and disregard the wisdom of waiting,” the Pope continued. “The millennial history of the Church teaches us that with God’s help, a true community of faith can only be built with humility and patience. Such a community is capable of spreading charity, promoting mission, proclaiming, celebrating and serving the Apostolic Magisterium of which this temple is the first seat.”

The Pontiff concluded his homily by reflecting on the liturgy:

Care for the liturgy, especially here at the See of Peter, must be such that it can serve as an example for the whole people of God. It must comply with the established norms, be attentive to the different sensibilities of those participating and keep with the principle of wise inculturation. At the same time, it must remain faithful to the solemn sobriety typical of the Roman tradition, which can do so much good for the souls of those who actively participate in it. Every care should be taken to ensure that the simple beauty of the rites expresses the value of worship for the harmonious growth of the whole Body of the Lord. As Saint Augustine said, “beauty is nothing but love, and love is life” (Discourse 365, 1). This truth is realized in an eminent way within the liturgy, and I hope that those who approach the altar of Rome’s Cathedral go away filled with the grace that the Lord wishes to flood the world.

Later, at his midday Angelus address, Pope Leo continued his reflections on the feast day.

“We too are living stones of this spiritual edifice (cf. 1 Pet 2:4-5)” of the Church, he said to the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “We are the Church of Christ, his body, his members called to spread his Gospel of mercy, consolation and peace throughout the world, through that spiritual worship that must shine forth above all in our witness of life.”

Citing Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Leo added:

Brothers and sisters, we must train our hearts to have this spiritual outlook. So often, the frailties and mistakes of Christians, together with many clichés and prejudices, prevent us from grasping the richness of the mystery of the Church. Her holiness, in fact, is not dependent upon our merits, but in the “gift of the Lord, never retracted,” that continues to choose “as the vessel of its presence, with a paradoxical love, the dirty hands of men” (J. Ratzinger, Introduction to Christianity).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!