Use AI ‘at the service of evangelization,’ Pope urges

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a forum on artificial intelligence (AI) at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Pope Leo XIV called for “research, entrepreneurship, and pastoral vision” in those who use AI to serve the mission of the Church.

AI, the Pope said, “like all human invention, springs from the creative capacity that God has entrusted to us,” and properly used, “can be a form of participation in the divine act of creation.”

The Pontiff encouraged participants in the November 7 conference to use AI technology “at the service of evangelization and the integral development of every person.” He observed:

The question is not merely what AI can do, but who we are becoming through the technologies we build.

