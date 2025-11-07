Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: ‘time is short’ on climate change

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the world is running out of time to address the climate-change crisis, in a November 7 interview with Vatican News.

Speaking from Brazil, where he is participating in the UN’s Climate Summit next week, the Vatican’s Secretary of State cited the words of St. Paul (1 Cor. 7:29) that “time is short.” The cardinal added: “He said it about life, but it applies here too—the sense of urgency must be real.”

Cardinal Parolin made the striking claim that “there are now more displaced persons because of climate change than because of wars.”

