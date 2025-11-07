Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: produce more food with fewer chemicals

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a conference on agronomy and forestry, a Vatican diplomat lamented food waste as he called for sustainable agriculture to “feed the planet without waste, shifting from the logic of abundance to the logic of sufficiency.”

Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano, the Vatican’s representative to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, called for “producing more, but with less water, fewer chemicals, less environmental impact, and greater attention to quality and sustainability.” At the same time, he called for technological innovation “that is profoundly transforming the way fields are cultivated,” as well as “an instrument of social justice if it is put at the service of the most vulnerable populations.”

In its report, Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, inaccurately described the Vatican diplomat as an archbishop.

