Catholic World News

Holy See reaffirms support for Haiti, calls for care of creation

November 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the Organization of American States (OAS), a Vatican diplomat expressed solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Melissa and support for strife-torn Haiti.

Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano added that he “considers commendable the task of international and regional organizations, such as the OAS, in raising awareness among governments and civil society about the abuses committed against nature and in promoting mechanisms aimed at fulfilling the non-delegable duty to preserve the environment and the natural resources of each country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!