Vatican newspaper raises alarm about jihadist advance in Mali

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has raised the alarm about the advance of jihadist forces in Mali—a subject that has received scant media attention in the US.

“Forces of the jihadist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam al-Muslimin (JNIM) have been besieging the capital Bamako for several weeks and have imposed a blockade on fuel supplies in the city, which is paralyzing the population’s daily activities,” Andrea Walton reported in yesterday’s edition of L’Osservatore Romano.

“The siege by jihadist forces, part of a truly large-scale operation, represents a significant change for the country’s fortunes,” Walton reported. “The coming months will be crucial for the survival of the Mali government and for the international community’s potential involvement in the conflict in the Sahel.”

Mali, a West African nation of 22 million (map), is 88% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 8% adhering to ethnic religions.

