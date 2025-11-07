Catholic World News

Pray and be attentive to the needy, Pope tells women religious

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV encouraged members of two women’s religious institutes to pray and be attentive to the needy as they take part in their institutes’ general chapters.

“What matures in the meeting rooms of the Chapter needs to be sown and sifted before the Tabernacle and in listening to the word,” the Pontiff said yesterday to participants in the general chapters of the Religious of Jesus and Mary and of the Missionary Sisters of St. Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians). “For it is only by listening to the Lord that we learn to truly listen to one another.”

Pope Leo recalled that St. Claudine Thévenet founded the Religious of Jesus and Mary to assist “young women in difficult circumstances,” and that St. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, Bl. Assunta Marchetti, and Ven. Giuseppe Marchetti founded the Scalabrinians to assist migrants.

