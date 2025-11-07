Catholic World News

‘Only pacified hearts can dare to make peace,’ Jerusalem cardinal preaches

November 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: In a homily preached in Rome, in the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem preached on the conditions necessary for peace.

“Only pacified hearts can pacify; only pacified hearts can dare to make peace,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. Peace begins in recognizing “the truth and dignity of every human being. It is knowing how to see the face of God in others. When the face of the other disappears, the face of God also vanishes—and with it, the possibility of authentic peace.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa preached the homily on October 26; the Latin Patriarchate released significant excerpts yesterday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!