Catholic World News

Philippine cardinal calls for truth commission on drug-war killings

November 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines called upon the nation’s president to form a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission that would investigate extrajudicial killings in the Philippine drug war.

“Truth-telling is not an act of reopening wounds—it is the only path by which wounds can finally heal,” said Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan. “It would reaffirm a principle that lies at the heart of our democracy and our shared faith traditions: that every human life has dignity and worth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!