Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch: Vatican officials do not understand Eastern churches

November 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has complained that Vatican officials do not have a proper understanding of the Eastern Catholic churches.

In conversation with The Tablet, the Iraqi prelate said that staff members of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches “should know that they are there to serve the churches.” He said that Vatican officials do not show proper respect for the status of the Eastern Catholic patriarchs, who “precede all bishops” in hierarchical rank.

Cardinal Sako said that Vatican officials lack “practical exprience” with the Eastern churches, so that: “When they speak, they speak in occidental speech.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!