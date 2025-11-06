Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS urge world leaders to address climate change

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the president of Catholic Relief Services, called on world leaders to act urgently to address climate change at COP30, the upcoming UN climate conference in Brazil.

“Climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation are devastating communities already burdened by poverty and exclusion,” said Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, and Sean Callahan. “We call on world leaders to act urgently and courageously for an ambitious Paris Agreement implementation that protects God’s creation and people.”

