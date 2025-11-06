Catholic World News

DDF had no doubts that Newman should be declared doctor of the Church, official says

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In remarks delivered at Pontifical Urban University, the secretary of the doctrinal section of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith reflected on the significance of Pope Leo XIV’s proclamation of St. John Henry Newman as the 38th doctor of the Church.

Newman “was not only faithful to the Church’s magisterium but also developed a theological knowledge so enlightened and illuminating that it could inspire theological research of the present and future,” said Msgr. Armando Matteo. “I would like to point out here that, when the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith received the request to verify the presence of eminent doctrine in Newman’s extensive body of work, none of us had any doubts. And the process for this request was initiated and concluded rather quickly.”

