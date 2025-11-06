Catholic World News

Pope, in video, prays for those struggling with suicidal thoughts

November 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: In a video associated with the monthly papal prayer intention, Pope Leo XIV prayed for those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“May they always find a community that welcomes them, listens to them, and accompanies them,” he prayed. “Give all of us an attentive and compassionate heart, capable of offering comfort and support, also with the necessary professional help.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!