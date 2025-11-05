Catholic World News

President Trump recalls All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued a message for All Saints’ Day.

“The Blessed Virgin Mary, Patroness of the United States, has long been honored as a symbol of grace for our country,” he wrote. “Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini poured out her life in service to the most poor and needy among us; Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton formed generations through her schools of faith and learning; and Saint John Neumann led his flock with humility, courage, and unrelenting devotion.”

At the conclusion of his message, President Trump wrote that “on All Souls’ Day, Christians will remember all those who have entered the eternal sleep of peace. Today, the faithful honor the saints who light the path toward Christ and call our Nation to holiness.”

