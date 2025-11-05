Catholic World News

President Trump recalls All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day

November 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued a message for All Saints’ Day.

“The Blessed Virgin Mary, Patroness of the United States, has long been honored as a symbol of grace for our country,” he wrote. “Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini poured out her life in service to the most poor and needy among us; Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton formed generations through her schools of faith and learning; and Saint John Neumann led his flock with humility, courage, and unrelenting devotion.”

At the conclusion of his message, President Trump wrote that “on All Souls’ Day, Christians will remember all those who have entered the eternal sleep of peace. Today, the faithful honor the saints who light the path toward Christ and call our Nation to holiness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed5 November
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Thirty-First Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Thirty-First Week in Ordinary Time

"In the communion of saints, 'a perennial link of charity exists between the faithful who have already reached their heavenly home, those who are expiating their sins in purgatory and those who are still pilgrims on earth. between them there is, too, an abundant exchange of all good things.' In this wonderful…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: