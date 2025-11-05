Catholic World News

Leading Argentine prelate lists fidelity to the Gospel, defense of human life among essentials

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican News that followed an audience with Pope Leo, the president of the Episcopal Conference of Argentina addressed a question about “conservative, liberal, or progressive sectors” within the Church.

“They are categories borrowed from political sociology, which fail to express the depth of evangelizing commitment,” said Archbishop Marcelo Colombo of Mendoza. “In the Church, what is essential is fidelity to the Gospel, communion with the Pope and the bishops, and the defense of life from conception to natural death.”

“The Church exists to evangelize; this must be the root of all structure and service,” he added. “Synodality is not a fad, but an ecclesial lifestyle that involves walking together and discerning communally.”

