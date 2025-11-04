Catholic World News

Louisiana diocese files for bankruptcy

November 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Alexandria, Louisiana, has filed for bankruptcy.

“This action is occurring because some past priest-perpetrators sexually abused minors, actions that are evil, sinful and go against everything the Church and the priesthood represent,” said Bishop Robert Marshall. “As a result, there are financial claims pending against the diocese that exceed our means.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.