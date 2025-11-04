Louisiana diocese files for bankruptcy
November 04, 2025
» Continue to this story on The Guardian
CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Alexandria, Louisiana, has filed for bankruptcy.
“This action is occurring because some past priest-perpetrators sexually abused minors, actions that are evil, sinful and go against everything the Church and the priesthood represent,” said Bishop Robert Marshall. “As a result, there are financial claims pending against the diocese that exceed our means.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:04 AM ET USA
"This action is occurring because... priest-perpetrators sexually abused minors, actions that are evil, sinful and go against everything the Church and the priesthood represent." With all due respect for our Bishops, the 23% (41 out of 176) of dioceses are now bankrupt because the Bishops willfully ordained to Priesthood and then protected sexual deviants. They need to own up this crisis. As shepherds of souls, they also need to acknowledge the spiritual devastation caused by these scandals.