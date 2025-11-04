Catholic World News

USCCB publishes brief text on gun violence

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published “A Mercy and Peacebuilding Approach to Gun Violence,” a two-page updated “backgrounder” on gun violence.

“When the preservation of life is at issue, we must respond,” the text begins. “There are tens of thousands of gun-related deaths each year in the United States. A majority of these deaths are the result of suicide. This epidemic of violence is present in every community and affects the people of God in our dioceses and parishes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

