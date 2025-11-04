Catholic World News

Chinese underground bishop dies at 91 after decades of persecution

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Julius Jia Zhiguo of Zhengding, who suffered torture and 15 years of imprisonment for refusing to renounce his loyalty to the Pope, has died at the age of 91.

In its article on the prelate’s death, L’Osservatore Romano reported that he was consecrated a bishop only a few months after his 1980 priestly ordination.

“Bishop Jia always found himself working pastorally in complicated times and with difficult relations with civil authorities, at times with serious consequences for his personal freedom,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “Despite this, he was never discouraged, but tried his best to advance evangelization, the formation of priests, the care of disabled children, and to maintain communion with the Holy Father.”

