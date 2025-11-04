Catholic World News

Newman named patron saint of Pontifical Urban University

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has named St. John Henry Newman (1801-1890) the patron saint of the Pontifical Urban University, “so that he may intercede for this academic institution and be, for those who are formed there for the missionary service of the Church, a shining example of faith and the sincere search for truth.”

Following his reception into the Catholic Church in 1845, Newman became a seminarian at the institution, then known as Urban College. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1847.

Pope Leo has also declared Newman a doctor of the Church and named him co-patron, along with St. Thomas Aquinas, of the Church’s educational mission.

