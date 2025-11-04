Catholic World News

Christianity offers a path to peace, Myanmar’s bishops write in message

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a “Message of Compassion and Hope for Myanmar’s Polycrisis,” Myanmar’s bishops wrote that Christianity offers a path to peace in the war-torn nation, which is predominantly Buddhist.

The bishops stated:

Where do we go from here? How to end all wars? Can we rise together and say no more wars in any part of the world?



Christianity does not offer an easy escape from suffering. But it offers a path—a quiet, humble path—towards reconciliation, healing, and durable peace.

