Vatican newspaper: Military intervention by President Obama, NATO ‘destroyed’ Libya

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giulio Albanese, who writes regularly on Africa for the Vatican newspaper, took stock of the long reign of Muammar al-Qaddafi in Libya, from 1969 to 2011.

Without mentioning President Barack Obama by name, Father Albanese criticized the military intervention at the end of Qadaffi’s reign. “The effects were devastating: control of the southern borders disappeared; the coasts opened up to arms trafficking routes and the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of human beings to Europe; the desert areas provided refuge for jihadist groups,” he said. “Since then, Libya has been a place of permanent instability, where local conflicts and foreign interests overlap.”

Albanese added:

Western responsibility makes the situation even more dramatic: external interference, driven by economic and geopolitical interests, has destroyed a functioning state and fostered chaos, without offering any credible alternative.

