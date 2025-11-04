Catholic World News

Ban weapons in outer space, Vatican diplomat urges

November 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, urged members of a UN committee to work toward a ban on weapons in outer space.

“It is regrettable that, despite the fact that outer space has been an agenda item of the Conference on Disarmament since 1985, the international community has not yet achieved a consensus on an agreement to ban all types of weapons in outer space,” Archbishop Caccia said.

The prelate described the “ongoing threat posed by space-based weaponry, including anti-satellite systems, and the accumulation of debris in low Earth orbit” as “a genuine and grave threat to international peace, security, and the long-term sustainability of space-related activities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!