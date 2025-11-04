Catholic World News

Pope encourages Latin America’s Catholic universities to embody Catholic identity

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent address, Pope Leo XIV encouraged Latin America’s Catholic universities to “embody Catholic identity.”

“The first universities of the continent—such as Santo Domingo, San Marcos de Lima, México, and many others—were established on the initiative of bishops, religious and missionaries convinced that proclaiming Jesus Christ, ‘the Way and the Truth and the Life’( Jn14:6), is an integral part of the Christian salvific message,” Pope Leo said to members of the Organization of Catholic Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean (ODUCAL).

He added, “The universities you represent, moved by the same conviction, are called to become pathways of the mind towards God, thus embodying the Catholic identity that must distinguish them.”

