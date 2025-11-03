Catholic World News

Vatican’s top ecumenical official concerned over future talks with Anglicans

November 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a seminar on November 2, Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity, remarked that the future of dialogue with the Anglican communion is complicated today, as a large number of growing African congregations have announced their refusal to accept the leadership of Dame Sarah Mullally, who will shortly be installed as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Cardinal Koch noted that the Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon), which represents conservative Anglicans who reject changes on matters in teaching on matters of sexual morality, has split from the Church of England. “Who will we dialogue with in the future,” he asked, “if the Anglican world community is so divided?”

