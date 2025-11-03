Catholic World News

Theme announced for World Mission Day 2026

November 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization has announced the theme for the next World Mission Sunday (October 18, 2026): “One in Christ, united in mission.”

The theme, the dicastery stated in a press release, “recalls the motto chosen by the Holy Father for his Pontificate, ‘In Illo uno unum,’” as well as “the unity of believers in faith, based on the unity with Christ with the Father, and the consequent common mission of evangelization.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!