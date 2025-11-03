Catholic World News

Corruption crisis in Philippines sparks largest Church-backed protests in years

November 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In recent months, the Philippine bishops have repeatedly spoken out against corruption and declared a national day of prayer and public repentance.

“Many initiatives have been undertaken to address corruption among political leaders, including protests, prayer rallies, forums, education, and awareness-raising mobilizations,” CNA notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

