Belarus: jailed priest reportedly pressed to implicate papal nuncio

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest who is imprisoned in Belarus was offered his freedom if he agreed to plant incriminating evidence on the apostolic nuncio during a prison visit, according to a report received by the Forum 18 news service.

Another prisoner, recently released from the jail in Minsk, says that secret-police officers told Father Henryk Okolotovich that he could win his freedom and return to his congregation is he asked the nuncio to visit him, and planted a flash drive on the nuncio. The priest refused, his fellow inmate said.

Father Okolotovich was convicted in December of treason, after a closed trial. He was charged with sending intelligence information about military aircraft to foreign powers—a charge that the stoutly denies.

