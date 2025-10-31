Catholic World News

Croatian president meets with Pontiff

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 31 with Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that the conversation had centered on church-state relations, also touching on “various topics of an international and regional nature, with particular attention to the region of the Western Balkans and to regional cooperation.”

