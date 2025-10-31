Catholic World News

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia is now the world’s tallest church

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the architectural masterpiece by Antonio Gaudi, became the world’s tallest church on October 31, when a crane lifted part of its central tower into place.

The Sagrada Familia now rises to a height of 534 feet above ground level. It will be still taller—564 feet—when the central tower is completed next year.

