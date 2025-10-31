Catholic World News

Pope, at interreligious gathering, highlights importance of prayer for peace

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV thanked participants in an annual interreligious peace conference for “coming here to pray for peace and for showing the world just how important prayer is.”

“Gathered here today, we express not only our firm desire for peace, but also our conviction that prayer is a powerful force for reconciliation,” Pope Leo said at the conference. “Those who practice religion without prayer run the risk of misusing it, even to the point of killing.”

The Community of Sant’Egidio has organized the conference each year since Pope St. John Paul II’s world day of prayer in Assisi in 1986. The theme of this year’s conference, the 39th, was “Daring Peace.”

