Vatican will issue document on Virgin Mary’s titles next week

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On November 4, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith will release a document on the titles of the Virgin Mary, the Vatican has announced.

The document, entitled Mater Populi Fides, will focus particularly on the Virgin’s “cooperation in the work of salvation.” It is likely to address debate over the use of the title “Co-Redemptrix.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

