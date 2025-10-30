Catholic World News

UN leader pays tribute to Vatican II’s Declaration on Christian Education

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, has written a message marking the 60th anniversary of Gravissimum Educationis, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on Christian Education.

The document “constitutes a point of reference that ought to be emphasized and remembered, given the recognition of the universal right to education,” wrote Guterres. “The assertive nature of this document therefore deserves particular attention, especially at a time when the culture of peace must be actively promoted in social life and the international community.”

“The right to education for all deserves special care in a world suffering the devastating effects of war and climate change, the destruction of nature, and pollution,” added Guterres, as he recalled Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’. “We are all thus called to defend and safeguard the fundamental right to education, just as we must cultivate a culture of peace and sustainable human development.”

