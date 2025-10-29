Catholic World News

Philadelphia archdiocese moving to smaller office space

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is moving its chancery offices from the 13-story building that it has owned and occupied since 1971, in a cost-cutting move.

The archdiocesan headquarters will be relocated to three floors of a nearby building, where the space will be rented. Archdiocesan officials explained that the move will eliminate most maintenance expenses.

The smaller office space reflects cuts in the archdiocesan staff, which has dropped to 250 employees, from a high of 450 a decade ago.

