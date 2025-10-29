Catholic World News

Papal prayers for Jamaica as hurricane strikes

October 29, 2025

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his public audience on October 29, Pope Leo XIV encouraged prayers for the people of Jamaica, which had been hit by the violence of hurricane Melissa, and for Cuba, next in the storm’s path.

The Pope offered “his closeness and prayer to the populations affected” by the hurricane.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

