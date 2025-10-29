Catholic World News

Pope condemns anti-Semitism on anniversary of Nostra Aetate

October 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV dedicated his weekly public audience on October 29 to the Vatican II declaration Nostra Aetate, marking the 60th anniversary of its promulgation.

The Pope said that inter-religious dialogue, the focus of Nostra Aetate, reflects the Gospel encounter between Jesus and the woman at the well, in which the Lord “overcomes the barriers of culture, gender, and religion.” He said:

This luminous document teaches us to meet the followers of other religions not as outsiders, but as travelling companions on the path of truth; to honor differences affirming our common humanity; and to discern, in every sincere religious search, a reflection of the one divine Mystery that embraces all creation.

Noting that the Vatican II declaration gives special emphasis to dialogue with the Jewish faith, the Pontiff hailed the development of a closer relationship between Catholic and Jews. He also denounced anti-Semitism, saying that “the Church does not tolerate anti-Semitism and fights against it, on the basis of the Gospel itself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!