Vatican official: Married couples are called to holiness as workers in the harvest

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a conference on the 10th anniversary of the canonization of St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s parents, a Vatican official said that Christians spouses “have a specific mandate to evangelize and to transmit the faith to new generations, to be a ‘sign’ of the presence of God’s love through their human love, expressed in marriage.”

We should proclaim “the vocation of marriage and the path of holiness it opens to those who choose to embrace it,” said Gabriella Gambino, undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life. “When in the Gospel of Luke we hear the Lord ask to send out workers into his harvest field, we must not think that these workers are only pastors or religious,” but “above all, Christian spouses.”

