USCCB president: Fund SNAP, end government shutdown

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said that as the “government shutdown continues, the US bishops are deeply alarmed that essential programs that support the common good, such as SNAP, may be interrupted.”

“This would be catastrophic for families and individuals who rely on SNAP to put food on the table and places the burdens of this shutdown most heavily on the poor and vulnerable of our nation,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio. “I urgently plead with lawmakers and the Administration to work in a bipartisan way to ensure that these lifesaving programs are funded, and to pass a government funding bill to end the government shutdown as quickly as possible.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

