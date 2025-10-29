Catholic World News

Pontiff says he will do everything possible to end Russo-Ukrainian war

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent meeting with the Latin-rite bishop of Kyiv-Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Pope Leo XIV said he would do everything possible to bring the Russo-Ukrainian war to an end.

“It was a very warm and inspiring meeting with the Holy Father,” said Bishop Vitaliy Kryvytskyi. “We had half an hour to talk about Ukraine, the war, and the path toward a just peace. The Pope knows our situation well, is deeply concerned about it, and is seeking ways to resolve it.”

“I also asked him to continue praying for Ukraine and to urge others to do the same, especially on the eve of another difficult winter,” the bishop added. “The Pope assured [me] that he will continue to pray and do everything possible to bring the horrors of war to an end as soon as possible.”

