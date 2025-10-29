Catholic World News

Dilexi Te is a beacon for Haiti, prelate says

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article in the Vatican newspaper, a Haitian bishop lauded Dilexi Te, Pope Leo’s apostolic exhortation on love for the poor.

“For us in Haiti, Dilexi Te truly represents a prophetic text,” said Pierre-André Dumas of Anse-à-Veau-Miragoâne, the vice president of the episcopal conference, who is recovering in the US following an attack by criminal gangs. The document “goes beyond the theoretical: it is a beacon on our path that illuminates a wounded people, crucified by their history.”

