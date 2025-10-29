Catholic World News

Pope addresses 7 questions on synodality

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During the recent Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participatory Bodies, Pope Leo XIV addressed questions from seven participants.

“The synodal process, as Pope Francis reminded us on numerous occasions, was intended to help the Church fulfil her primary role in the world, which is to be missionary: to announce the Gospel and to give witness to the person of Jesus Christ in every part of the world and to the ends of the earth,” Pope Leo said.

In addressing the questions, the Pope referred to the importance of listening to the Word of God, listening to one another, and prayer.

“The Jubilee is an invitation to conversion, reconciliation and new life that we have received from Jesus Christ,” he said. “These are aspects that can truly inspire us to continue being Church (siendo Iglesia) and building paths of inclusion, inviting many more—everyone—to accompany us, to walk with us.”

