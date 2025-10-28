Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin seeks more European involvement in Ukraine peace effort

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that European leaders need to play “a more prominent role” in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, during a conversation with reporters on October 28.

“Everyone’s contribution is truly needed,” said that Vatican Secretary of State. He suggested that China, too, might play an important part.

As for the Vatican’s involvement, Cardinal Parolin said that he did not know what steps the Church could take, beyond what is already being done. “If we knew, we would already have taken them,” he said.

