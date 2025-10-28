Catholic World News

Ukrainian Bibles burned in Russian-occupied territories, Catholic leader says

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in Norway, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that churches have been closed, and Bibles written in Ukrainian burned, in Russian-occupied territories.

“When religion becomes a weapon, and when a leader declares a holy war, a metaphysical war to destroy Ukrainians as a nation, as a culture, as a society, something is wrong with that religion,” the Major Archbishop said.

