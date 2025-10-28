Catholic World News

Eventual elimination of nuclear weapons is ‘moral imperative,’ Vatican diplomat says

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN discussion of nuclear weapons, a leading Vatican diplomat said that the “Holy See affirms its unwavering conviction that efforts to control, limit, reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons are not an unrealistic prospect, but a possibility and an urgent moral imperative.”

“Today, the world is witnessing an alarming resurgence in rhetoric threatening the use of nuclear weapons, accompanied by renewed efforts to expand arsenals,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Such developments, often justified by the flawed logic of deterrence, risk entrenching fear and further destabilize international security.”

Archbishop Caccia also said that “the enormous resources devoted to armaments, while so many continue to suffer, constitute a profound moral defeat. True security lies in protecting life, promoting justice, and fostering peace, not in weapons or arsenals.”

