Leading Bolivian prelate hopeful as Socialists lose power

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference expressed hope after voters ended nearly two decades of Socialist rule.

“For society, it [the election result] represents the hope that the new leaders will seek to lift the country out of the economic stagnation that has so severely affected it,” said Bishop Aurelio Pesoa Ribera, OFM, of El Beni o Beni. “For the Church, it represents a concrete opportunity for better days to come for all the people.”

“The most necessary [reforms], and the ones that all Bolivians demand, are those of justice, education, and the health system.” the prelate added. “The new government should allow the Church to continue its social mission: to be close to the poorest and most vulnerable.”

